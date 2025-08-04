Can I change the default tab stack color, or change the tab stack border color?

I'm happy that Vivaldi can now color your tab stacks, similar to Chromium and Brave. It really helps my productivity. But the default color is "none", resulting in just a slightly darker border on my dark theme dark background. Basically I have to manually color all my stacks, otherwise I lose track of them.

I think I'd like those tab stack borders to be light/white. I'm not sure if and where I may be able to do that, without making other borders in the theme white.

It would probably be helpful if the second tab bar's border color follows the custom color of the tab group as a better visual cue to what tab stack you have open. But I should probably go to feature requests for that.