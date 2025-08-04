-
Can I change the default tab stack color, or change the tab stack border color?
I'm happy that Vivaldi can now color your tab stacks, similar to Chromium and Brave. It really helps my productivity. But the default color is "none", resulting in just a slightly darker border on my dark theme dark background. Basically I have to manually color all my stacks, otherwise I lose track of them.
I think I'd like those tab stack borders to be light/white. I'm not sure if and where I may be able to do that, without making other borders in the theme white.
It would probably be helpful if the second tab bar's border color follows the custom color of the tab group as a better visual cue to what tab stack you have open. But I should probably go to feature requests for that.
Using
vivaldi:inspect/#appsI inspected the classes, and I've added the following "Custom UI modifications":
.svg-tab-stack .stack-frame { stroke: #f1f1f1e6; }
I've had to enable "Allow CSS modifications" in
vivaldi:experiments.
I don't know how this behaves when syncing settings, and I don't know what the proper location is for the CSS files. For now it's on my Desktop, which serves as a reminder to find a better location.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Redsandro Well done figuring it out, and welcome to the magic of Vivaldi UI modding
I don't know how this behaves when syncing settings,
CSS mods are not in Sync. But easy to copy between installs as long as you keep the path the same.
I don't know what the proper location is for the CSS files.
Anywhere but Vivaldi's install folder (as it will be overwritten). I use a sub-folder under Documents.
Just to wrap this up in case anyone else comes across this, to make it more perfect to use with the Issuna Dark theme, use the foreground and highlight color:
Now single tabs have 1px border on active, and tab groups have 2px border. I'm sure it can be improved by a CSS designer, but this way my tab chaos becomes a lot easier to navigate and it doesn't look half bad.
.svg-tab-stack .stack-frame { stroke: #dbdbdb; } div.tab-wrapper.active .svg-tab-stack .stack-frame { stroke: #579c8e !important; } .tab.active { border: 1px solid #579c8e; }
Actually, sometimes there is a problem and the tab stack block becomes completely white. The text is also black. I don't understand why.
It seems to depend on the website, or the favicon perhaps, but it is not consistent.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Redsandro Only way I can see that happening with your code is if you've explicitly set a color for the tab stack.
Unless there's some kind of auto-color stack feature I'm unaware of.
barbudo2005
Just out of curiosity, where is the selector
.stack-frame?
I can't see it anywhere:
-
@Pathduck yes I set the
.stack-frame<svg> color, but 9 out of 10 times it's filled in by another rect or div with the dark color, making the svg appear as a border. But sometimes this inside block doesn't get created. It's some kind of design done on purpose (I think) because the tab text color also inverts in this case.