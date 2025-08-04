Hi, I have used Roboform for a long time as my password manager. Recently (maybe a month or so, I am not sure) I have had an issue where the autofill does not work on some websites. Selecting the login from the lower toolbar allows me to fill and submit without any problem, but clicking on the autofill has no effect.

Similarly, clicking on the the autofill three dots does not have any effect.

This all seems to work OK for those sites in other browsers.

I should add that when I am logged out of Roboform I have the same issue with the autofill "unlock Roboform" option - I have to do it from the toolbar.

This is just a minor inconvenience I guess, but it would be helpful to find the cause.