I see this has been covered elsewhere, but not satisfactorily IMM.

For a long time now, emojis have not been rendering properly here. I'm on the current snapshot, on MX-Debian Linux. On reddit, the emojis show as line drawings with no color, making them hard to discern. Also true of the Brave browser. But Opera and Web on the same system show them correctly. So I don't think it's a systemic problem.

When I paste the emoji here, even in code, it renders correctly:

Im genuinely asking what is the difference

Im genuinely asking what is the difference 😭

But at reddit, no-go, even if I disable Stylus, even if I disable all extensions, even if I rename my customizations folder, and even if I switch the default font from Dejavu Sans to MS Yahei UI or Noto Sans.

However, a V Guest Profile does render them correctly! I'm not following the logic.

I do have the fonts-noto-color-emoji package installed.