I add a command chain and I set an icon for it in Themes/Editor/Icons. Then I added this command to Page context menu. I really want to see the Icon when i right click on a page.
Pesala Ambassador
@shenghuoyishujia Please vote for the existing feature request: Show Icons in Context Menu
Currently, the best one can do is to rename the menu item in menu customisation and use an emoji before the name.
@Pesala how to vote?
@Pesala this method is not good because of the big indentation. I want the icon show as the icon of extension.