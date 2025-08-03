-
hafizaislam
Hey everyone!
Just got an iPad recently and was wondering — is there any recommended way to get the best Vivaldi experience on iPad?
Since there’s no dedicated Vivaldi iOS app yet (as far as I know), I’m curious how other iPad users are browsing.
Are you using Vivaldi via remote desktop, or just sticking with Safari/another browser?
Any tips or workarounds that bring a “Vivaldi-like” setup to iPad?
Would love to hear what others are doing — especially if you’ve found a solid workflow that balances features and privacy!
mib2berlin Soprano
@hafizaislam
Hello and welcome to the forum.
It is maybe better to ask in the iOS section for help about the iPad.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/180/vivaldi-for-ios
You can download the iOS version:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/ios/
