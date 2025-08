Hey everyone!

Just got an iPad recently and was wondering โ€” is there any recommended way to get the best Vivaldi experience on iPad?

Since thereโ€™s no dedicated Vivaldi iOS app yet (as far as I know), Iโ€™m curious how other iPad users are browsing.

Are you using Vivaldi via remote desktop, or just sticking with Safari/another browser?

Any tips or workarounds that bring a โ€œVivaldi-likeโ€ setup to iPad?

Would love to hear what others are doing โ€” especially if youโ€™ve found a solid workflow that balances features and privacy!