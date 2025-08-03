So I recently started trying out the Proton VPN and I have a couple of queries:

I re-activated the VPN button in Vivaldi and clicked to create the free Vivaldi account, but later found out it has used my Hotmail account as user name - not sure how this happened! Maybe I tried it out a long time ago and forgot about it before deactivating the function. If I now try and sign out and use the "sign in with Vivaldi" option, it's straight back to my Hotmail account again. Is there no way to choose which e-mail account it's associated to?

Secondly, I thought I might try looking at the account information to change this - but it asks for my password on the Proton accounts page. None of my usual passwords let me in to the account. I realise this may be a limitation of the Vivaldi deal (so the account "password" is some kind of key generated by Vivaldi) but I would appreciate some more information instead of just guessing what's going on...