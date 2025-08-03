-
mossman Ambassador
So I recently started trying out the Proton VPN and I have a couple of queries:
I re-activated the VPN button in Vivaldi and clicked to create the free Vivaldi account, but later found out it has used my Hotmail account as user name - not sure how this happened! Maybe I tried it out a long time ago and forgot about it before deactivating the function. If I now try and sign out and use the "sign in with Vivaldi" option, it's straight back to my Hotmail account again. Is there no way to choose which e-mail account it's associated to?
Secondly, I thought I might try looking at the account information to change this - but it asks for my password on the Proton accounts page. None of my usual passwords let me in to the account. I realise this may be a limitation of the Vivaldi deal (so the account "password" is some kind of key generated by Vivaldi) but I would appreciate some more information instead of just guessing what's going on...
mossman Ambassador
To answer myself - I think I might have signed in months ago and used an unusual password for some reason. I just tried to log in to their webpage and went through the "lost password" reset to change it to one I can remember, and that worked.
Either that or Vivaldi set a cryptic password when I first tried it but it didn't get saved in the password list in Vivaldi settings...
Crimsonshade
I think that's exactly what happened. I also used the Proton VPN Integration with Vivaldi; and at no point was I asked which email to use. My assumption was that the plugin would use my Vivaldi email as credentials; but this morning, I discovered it's apparently associated with my Google Mail account. I'm actually in the process of migrating away from GMail, so needless to say, this wasn't something I wanted to see. And just like you, there's no stored password in the Vivaldi Password Manager.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Crimsonshade Is this gmail address your Vivaldi account recovery address? Because the recovery email is the one your account is associated with.
Crimsonshade
@luetage Ah, there's the key! I had actually forgotten that I'd used that as my recovery email for Vivaldi. I best change that