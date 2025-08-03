-
For some time now, a very annoying issue has been occurring.
The context menu opens on the press of the right mouse button, and immediately after, upon release of the button, the menu item under the mouse pointer gets clicked. This leads to unintended and unexpected clicks.
I resolved this issue in Firefox by going to about:config and setting the ui.context_menus.after_mouseup flag.
How can I achieve the same behavior in Vivaldi?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Aquario82 I can't reproduce it, menu appears on mouse up event.
@luetage It's not like that for me. In Vivaldi installed on Ubuntu 24.04, the context menu appears when the right mouse button is pressed, not when it's released.
In Google Chrome as well, the context menu appears on press, but the menu area never appears behind the mouse cursor.
@Aquario82 According to some post in the past this buggy behavior can be replicated by
@damdim said in Right click executes item under mouse cursor:
Go to Settings --> Mouse and disable "Allow Gestures" & "Allow Rocket Gestures"
Both of these must be disabled. If either of one is not the bug doesn't occur.
Right click on a page.
and can be mitigated by using the compact menu layout,
but I'm not sure that anyone has really reported that using https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
@npro By selecting 'Allow Gestures', the menu does indeed appear on release rather than on press. However, this feels more like a workaround than a real solution. I'm not interested in having Gestures enabled, but this way I'm forced to enable them. This issue seems to be a side effect of the Gestures functionality, and maybe a proper solution should be found for it. Thanks anyway for the support.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@npro I tried disabling mouse gestures before posting, but I didn't think about compact menu, that's it.