For some time now, a very annoying issue has been occurring.

The context menu opens on the press of the right mouse button, and immediately after, upon release of the button, the menu item under the mouse pointer gets clicked. This leads to unintended and unexpected clicks.

I resolved this issue in Firefox by going to about:config and setting the ui.context_menus.after_mouseup flag.

How can I achieve the same behavior in Vivaldi?