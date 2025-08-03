Sometimes you need to save file somewhere or open file from some directory in your working app. A file dialog appears, allowing you to manually select the folder on your system. QuickSwitch lets you automatically switch to the folder you need if it's open in any of the supported file managers (File Explorer, Directory Opus, Total Commander, XYPlorer)



It has two modes:

Menu mode: displays a list of opened folders. Selecting one switches the file dialog to that folder. The menu won't appear if no folders are open.

AutoSwitch mode: the file dialog automatically opens the last active folder in the file manager when you Alt-Tab between them. If the file manager was active before opening the dialog, it opens that folder immediately. You can still use Ctr+Q to access the menu if needed.

You can add specific file dialog to the Black List to disable QuickSwitch in web browser or another app. Use Ctr+Q to access the Menu if needed. You can select a mouse button or a special key as the menu open key: CapsLock, Windows, Spacebar, Tab.

If you don't have enough paths from file managers, you can also:

add your favorite paths and customize their name and icon



copy the any path so that it appears in the menu



pin the current paths so that you can see them all the time.

The app offers many settings and customization options:

Dark theme and dark colors

Duplicate removal and tab filtering from file managers

Short path display (as shown in the screenshots above) and its display customization

Keyboard shortcut configuration for various tasks



The app makes it easy to work with directories and files, allowing you to quickly open the directory you need without even opening the menu. And if you prefer minimalism, you can display a super short path, only active tabs, or only pinned paths! Combine settings and choose your own working style.

