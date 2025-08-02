-
ShrtSwrd7525
The last opened web panel will automatically open on browser start, even if it was not open when the browser was terminated.
I searched the forum, but found no solution, only other people having similar problems.
If I missed the solution, please provide the link.
I appreciate all of the help.
Streptococcus
@ShrtSwrd7525
Did any new links get added to the panel? I had the same problem and found out finally that two new links had been added to it (without my permission). After I removed them, the problem disappeared.
ShrtSwrd7525
@Streptococcus none that I didn’t add. It was doing it, with the Vivaldi social panel, before I added any.
I experience the same issue when opening the incognito tab.