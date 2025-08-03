Blocking video autoplay on a single website also blocks it on an unrelated other one
I blocked video autoplay on fanatical.com (getting its videos from youtube) through the padlock icon in the address bar. It is the only entry in the list of sites having that setting changed by me.
But since then it ALSO blocks all streams on
chaturbatefrom autoplaying.
When I allowed fanatical again, the problem with chaturbate disappeared.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
I believe this is a known issue:
VB-116883 Enabling the "block autoplay" option on one site blocks it on all other sites.
I tried to ping devs to have a look at it.
BTW, you could not find another example site than that nasty site?
That's where I noticed it, then I looked for a fix instead of trying to find out where else it happens.
I hope that doesn't mean I'm out of luck should I ever find an issue that only happens on adult sites.