steveredshaw
Today, suddenly, I cannot send emails. No error message, just a pop up window - failed to send 1 message.
Mail icon on bottom bar has red ecxclamation icon - however -
This is the second major email problem I have had with latest version!!! 7.5.3735.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Where can I look to troubleshoot this?
mib2berlin Soprano
steveredshaw
Oh, thank you - not just me then - but since posting on this forum (just a couple of hours or so) it's all working now - how odd - Vivaldi temporary glitch? Someone's fixed it I presume....
@steveredshaw apparently yes. A soprano pinged the team in an internal chat and they got it working quickly. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110755/is-vivaldi-mail-working-for-you-guys/7?_=1754159076121