I am currently testing the Vivaldi browser and its mail client.

I have two identical mailbox.org accounts. Both are on the standard plan, one account (private) is actively used, the second occasionally receives emails from my hosting provider, etc., a “business account” so to speak. Both account havent any issues in browser oder evolution/thunderbird.

I tried to add my “private account.” I entered my @mailbox.org address + password, and the wizard also pulled the data correctly, if I'm not mistaken. However, I can't access the emails. The error

unexpected start of partial at position 7

is displayed. That's all I can see. As I said, I'm new to the Vivaldi browser and would be happy to provide further information if someone could tell me where to find it.

But I was able to add the “business account” without any problems. I entered my @mailbox.org address (no custom domain) like the "private account" with the account, and the Vivaldi mail client pulled all the settings correctly, allowing me to access my emails.

As described here: https://help.vivaldi.com/de/mail-de/mail-advanced-de/fehlersuche-und-fehlerbehebung-in-vivaldi-mail/ I checked the Console, but this didnt add any value.



I tried the same on my laptop, but this time I added the "business account" first. this worked without problems. Then I add my "private account" but same error as on my pc.

pc and laptop both running manjaro linux with all patches: