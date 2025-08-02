-
Hi,
i am new to Vivaldi and have a problem with the mail client and mailbox.org
Hi,
I am currently testing the Vivaldi browser and its mail client.
I have two identical mailbox.org accounts. Both are on the standard plan, one account (private) is actively used, the second occasionally receives emails from my hosting provider, etc., a “business account” so to speak. Both account havent any issues in browser oder evolution/thunderbird.
I tried to add my “private account.” I entered my @mailbox.org address + password, and the wizard also pulled the data correctly, if I'm not mistaken. However, I can't access the emails. The error
unexpected start of partial at position 7
is displayed. That's all I can see. As I said, I'm new to the Vivaldi browser and would be happy to provide further information if someone could tell me where to find it.
But I was able to add the “business account” without any problems. I entered my @mailbox.org address (no custom domain) like the "private account" with the account, and the Vivaldi mail client pulled all the settings correctly, allowing me to access my emails.
As described here: https://help.vivaldi.com/de/mail-de/mail-advanced-de/fehlersuche-und-fehlerbehebung-in-vivaldi-mail/ I checked the Console, but this didnt add any value.
I tried the same on my laptop, but this time I added the "business account" first. this worked without problems. Then I add my "private account" but same error as on my pc.
pc and laptop both running manjaro linux with all patches:
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit) Überarbeitung fbe5c12cbabe0c8f1b0a9ce9b3246b870422576a Betriebssystem Linux JavaScript V8 13.8.258.30 User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Befehlszeile /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end Ausführbarer Pfad /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
@ThiasJ I have no ideas, looks like a bug.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG THank you for the quick help!
Ive created a bugreport at: VB-119121
btw, I am willing to help with the bug report and provide more information.
Or help with testing builds to identify the problem.