Hi,
I'm altering flags to get HW video acceleration and Vulkan performance, so I don't complain, but well, I do complain a little.
While the video is HW accelerated, 3D works fine and everything is smooth on all web sites, the Vivaldi UI glitches: sub-menus won't open, or open in a wrong place and tooltips flicker (the ones appearing on mouse hover).
Vivaldi: 7.6.3765.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) Revision: 6825bc0b12383e497182c15727c63635b96ba66c OS: Linux JavaScript: V8 13.8.258.29 User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line: /usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --enable-gpu-rasterization --enable-zero-copy --flag-switches-begin --ignore-gpu-blocklist --enable-features=AcceleratedVideoDecodeLinuxZeroCopyGL,AcceleratedVideoDecodeLinuxGL,VaapiIgnoreDriverChecks,VaapiVideoDecoder,DefaultANGLEVulkan,Vulkan,VulkanFromANGLE --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland
@smartptr said in Either HW accelerated video or working Vivaldi menus:
--enable-gpu-rasterization
Try to disable it in chrome://flags#enable-gpu-rasterization
That helped im my cases with UI glitches and issues with GPU drivers on my Debian/Ubuntu.
Solution may work for Fedora Linux flavours, too.