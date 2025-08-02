-
DefinitelyNotCody
I understand that maintaining a secure sync between machines is no easy task, and the syncing features included in Vivaldi are great despite their constraints, but it is sad to have to redo the customization not included in the sync every time I want to add it on another machine.
I would love to see a simple method to transfer these settings that doesn't require the same security as the core profile information. Even a shareable text file would suffice.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DefinitelyNotCody
Hi, this is not about security it's just a lot of work to add all the possible settings and customizations to the sync system.
And it's getting more and more which each release.
One of the most voted requests since 2018, export/import settings:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24801/export-import-for-user-settings
You can manually transfer a lot to a new system but it is a lot of work, check:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-vivaldi-back-up-extra-steps?page=1
Hi,
Please continue on the mentioned existing Feature Request.
Thank you