-
Translate not working for last 2 weeks - always get this error, side pane also cant translate
Any advice?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Genesario
Hi, we need some information.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin I can reproduce the error on the latest Snapshot. Russian is available on the list of languages for translating the selected text, but it does not update.
Translate to Spanish also works fine, but again, selecting Russian does not update the translated text.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pesala
Hm, I had to click on the translated text area once, but then it updates the language switch.
The OP asks to translate the page, so I asked for a link.
-
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision fbe5c12cbabe0c8f1b0a9ce9b3246b870422576a
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.5699)
JavaScript V8 13.8.258.30
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
ie this FB page https://www.facebook.com/100063718641308/posts/1343922551075020/?rdid=7bFfJPpTJYFL3tNz
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Genesario
OK, the page is Finnish, first I translated to English, back to Finnish then to Russian.
All fine.
May you test this in a private window, it use the same user profile but exclude extensions.
-
Pesala Ambassador
The page is translated to Russian OK for me.
-
Thanks, in private mode it translates (but sometimes detects Finnish as English)