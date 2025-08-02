-
AberBluehair
Hey so, I've recently changed my setup and I've downloaded vivaldi on my new pc here, and from the screenshots I had saved of Vivaldi's looks on my previous setup, I've noticed that I was able to replicate basically all of it (toolbar , theme colors etc), except for the workspace icon. In my previous pc, I had the Workspaces thing as an icon(with a drop-down) on the address bar itself, not on the bar that has the tabs and stuff(above the address bar for me). I've attached a screenshot of that previous workspace position with this message, please someone tell me how to get the workspaces icon in that spot.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@AberBluehair The ability to customise the Tab Bar was removed from the Stable release (and later Snapshots) because it was not ready yet. It will probably return in 7.6 Stable; then you will be able to move the Workspaces button to wherever you want.
-
AberBluehair
@Pesala But I managed to get the other stuff in the address bar completely fine, such as the downloads and extensions icons.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@AberBluehair They are not on the Tab Bar by default. The other toolbars are customisable, but the Tab Bar is not.