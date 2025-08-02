-
Hi. After updating Vivaldi from 7.4 to 7.5, some of the items in the context menu stored in the sidebar disappeared. Now if I want them to appear I have to click (open) the saved page in the sidebar and then they will appear. Specifically, the items "Open in", "Copy Panel Address" and "Mute Panel" are missing. If this is not a bug and there is some other way to get it back, please let me know how.
Pesala Ambassador
@tomasxxxx Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Tab to edit the Tab Context Menu.
this dont help me.
Pesala Ambassador
@tomasxxxx The Open in folder appears for some icons, but not for all. Which one are you right-clicking on? It works for Mastadon, for example. It works for the History Panel, but not for Downloads.
yes. first right click have missing Open in. If you click with left click, now right click working for this page icon normaly. But if you restart vivaldi, this bug is back.