The "Vivaldi" (Chromium) password manager settings allow for deleting all passwords at chrome://password-manager/settings

Easiest if you want to delete all passwords is to just use:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/

It's too bad there's no good tool to delete more than one password at the time.

If you want to get creative it's a basic SQLite database so some simple SQL gives you control.

sqlite3 "Login Data" "delete from logins where signon_realm like '%example.com%';"

Or the nuclear option:

sqlite3 "Login Data" "delete from logins;"

Obviously run while the browser is closed, otherwise the DB will be locked.