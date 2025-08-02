-
I use Bitwarden as my Password Manager. I have turned off the Save Webpage Passwords option in Settings but apparently Vivaldi synced with Bitwarden and now tries to enter the user ID and password on a website instead of Bitwarden. I have confirmed that if I delete a web sites password from Vivaldi, then Bitwarden will fill in the under ID and password. I have also unchecked Password in Sync on all my PC's and my phone. Question is, how do I delete all the passwords out of Vivaldi? There are way too many of them to do it one at a time.
Or is there a Autofill options somewhere that would stop Vivaldi from autofilling?
luetage
@TOxMM You can delete the passwords from
vivaldi:settings/privacy(focus one and then select all with Ctrl‐A). Make sure to disable saving webpage passwords too. Vivaldi definitely did not sync your Bitwarden passwords, this is impossible. It instead synced passwords already saved to an instance. You probably didn’t uncheck saving webpage passwords.
@luetage You can only delete one at a time that way. There are hundreds of listings , I need a way to delete all of them at the same time. It would take way too long to do it one at a time. They have to be stored somewhere in a file that maybe can be edited.
mib2berlin
@TOxMM
Hi, the passwords on desktop are stored in the file Login Data in you user profile.
With sync disabled you have to do this on all devices, with sync ON you will get them back.
No idea how to do this on mobiles.
What you can try is to delete the remote sync data on the server, then delete the file, then start sync.
All devices should be logged out of sync, after start sync they will get the empty password list.
In theory, I don't want to test this.
Pathduck Moderator
The "Vivaldi" (Chromium) password manager settings allow for deleting all passwords at
chrome://password-manager/settings
Easiest if you want to delete all passwords is to just use:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/
It's too bad there's no good tool to delete more than one password at the time.
If you want to get creative it's a basic SQLite database so some simple SQL gives you control.
sqlite3 "Login Data" "delete from logins where signon_realm like '%example.com%';"
Or the nuclear option:
sqlite3 "Login Data" "delete from logins;"
Obviously run while the browser is closed, otherwise the DB will be locked.
@Pathduck said in Password manager:
chrome://password-manager/settings
That did it!! Thank you!!