How to control this?
To reproduce:
- Install Video DownloadHelper https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/video-downloadhelper/lmjnegcaeklhafolokijcfjliaokphfk
- Open private window
- Click extension
No ad blocking on. I presume this happens to other extensions in private window as well. How to enable these chrome-extension:// windows in Vivaldi?
mib2berlin Soprano
@rolle
Hi, no idea if this work but you can try to open the extensions page with Ctrl+Shift+E enter the details setting of the extension and enable:
@mib2berlin I already have this enabled. Otherwise I wouldn't be able to see the extension at all in private mode