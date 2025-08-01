hey

I got an email, which can't be downloaded from vivaldi mail (it's arcor.de). at the logs section I get the error

19:30:11.581 error [Mail - imap, <myemailaccount>] Unexpected end of input at position 976 19:30:11.581 error [Mail - imap-client] error listing messages in Inbox: Error: Unexpected end of input at position 976 Error: Unexpected end of input at position 976 at n (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:207097) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:207740 at Array.forEach (<anonymous>) at n (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:207719) at Ke.getAttributes (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:207760) at qe.getAttributes (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:204990) at We (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:216248) at _t._parseIncomingCommands (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:224016) at _t._onData (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:222174) at d.<anonymous> (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:219598)

I sent another email from gmx.net to arcor.de and it was send but it's not downloaded. if I send an email from arcor.de to gmx.net, the email is send and also received. so something is broken with the one email at arcor?!

at my smartphone I see all emails. I deleted the "broken" email from arcor.de at my smartphone, but vivaldi don't receive the testmail, which I send some minutes ago.

now I get the error

23:21:51.618 [flushBuffer, <emailaccount>]Error: Not logged in!

maybe because I refresh the download too often?

the broken email was originally from oekotest.de which was send to spamgourmet.com, which is a forwarding email system. the problem is not directly connected to spamgourmet, because I received several emails this week with this service.

Vivaldi 7.6.3765.3 Win10 22H2