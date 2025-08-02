Hello, at first I want to tell you that I'm very big fan of Vivaldi. Thank you so much for browser and other stuff you do! I really respect that! But, there is a big problem.

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding your decision to set Yandex as the default search engine for Russian-speaking users. While I recognize that this choice may have been intended to cater to the Russian market (or, maybe, by mistake), it strongly contradicts the promises of safety and privacy that Vivaldi stands for. Here are the reasons why I think this decision should be changed.

Yandex spreads malware.

The most immediate danger of using Yandex as the default search engine is its malware spreading. It spreads malware on purpose! I saw a lot of times that fake, phishing or malicious websites were at the top of search results. Here is simple example: I typed "download discord" into the search. First result is completely offtop, and the second result was a site with an executable file with 21 VirusTotal detections.







You can search the internet or ask AI about how Yandex browser is distributed, being supplied with pirated software and other... umm.. stuff. This should absolutely not be next to a private browser.

Censorship

It's not actually that big problem, because, well, if someone uses Yandex, he is ready to have censored websites. But anyway, the user experience becomes... umm... not very good. THE MOST CRITICAL PROBLEM: new law criminalizing internet searches.

There is a recently enacted Russian law that imposes fines on individuals for searching so-called "extremist materials." This legislation, with its broad and vague definition of "extremist" content, serves as a tool for arbitrary enforcement, placing users in jeopardy for simply exploring the internet. Yandex, as a Russian company, has a well-documented history of sharing user data with government authorities, meaning that search queries made through Yandex could be reported, exposing users to legal repercussions. This is a severe violation of privacy and safety — two pillars of Vivaldi’s mission. Of course, Google, DuckDuckGo or other engines won't tell russian government about the searches. Please also search the internet, if you want to know more about that law.

I don't think it's a Vivaldi endorsement deal. So I think it's probably just a rash decision that I really hope gets corrected soon. Thank you for reading this post.