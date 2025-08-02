-
Hello, at first I want to tell you that I'm very big fan of Vivaldi. Thank you so much for browser and other stuff you do! I really respect that! But, there is a big problem.
I am writing to express my deep concern regarding your decision to set Yandex as the default search engine for Russian-speaking users. While I recognize that this choice may have been intended to cater to the Russian market (or, maybe, by mistake), it strongly contradicts the promises of safety and privacy that Vivaldi stands for. Here are the reasons why I think this decision should be changed.
- Yandex spreads malware.
The most immediate danger of using Yandex as the default search engine is its malware spreading. It spreads malware on purpose! I saw a lot of times that fake, phishing or malicious websites were at the top of search results. Here is simple example: I typed "download discord" into the search. First result is completely offtop, and the second result was a site with an executable file with 21 VirusTotal detections.
You can search the internet or ask AI about how Yandex browser is distributed, being supplied with pirated software and other... umm.. stuff. This should absolutely not be next to a private browser.
Censorship
It's not actually that big problem, because, well, if someone uses Yandex, he is ready to have censored websites. But anyway, the user experience becomes... umm... not very good.
THE MOST CRITICAL PROBLEM: new law criminalizing internet searches.
There is a recently enacted Russian law that imposes fines on individuals for searching so-called "extremist materials." This legislation, with its broad and vague definition of "extremist" content, serves as a tool for arbitrary enforcement, placing users in jeopardy for simply exploring the internet. Yandex, as a Russian company, has a well-documented history of sharing user data with government authorities, meaning that search queries made through Yandex could be reported, exposing users to legal repercussions. This is a severe violation of privacy and safety — two pillars of Vivaldi’s mission. Of course, Google, DuckDuckGo or other engines won't tell russian government about the searches. Please also search the internet, if you want to know more about that law.
I don't think it's a Vivaldi endorsement deal. So I think it's probably just a rash decision that I really hope gets corrected soon. Thank you for reading this post.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@notmalware It’s interesting you don’t talk about Russian internet service providers. I would expect they are either forced to share data, or there are already backdoors in place. Doesn’t mean you can’t criticize the partnership, but a different default search engine in Vivaldi will do little for your security browsing extremist content.
@notmalware Please report as a security issue.
Open https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Select Product "Browser"
Select Type "Security Vulnerability"
Describe precises that the Yandex as default search issue is a security risk
The Security Team will check.
No. People have prejudices against Russian and Chinese products. This goes up to racism. Yandex is a reliable multinational search engine. Yandex also popular in Turkey.
@luetage Why would I talk about ISPs on a browser forum? Yes, Russian ISPs may see domains from "client hello" that people go to. When using Google or DuckDuckGo, yes, Russian ISPs may see the fact that a user visited google.com or duckduckgo.com. But I highly doubt they would share browsing history with the government just because. And besides, most users who care about privacy already use VPNs, since many important sites are blocked in Russia anyway. That makes it very unlikely for ISPs to see any actual content.
But Yandex is a whole different story. It is a Russian company that logs every search and has a long track record of sharing user data with authorities. Using Yandex under a VPN doesn’t protect you at all — especially if you're logged into your Yandex account, which many people do automatically. Some users just use whatever is available by default, and unfortunately they don’t realize what they’re giving up. Of course, users are responsible for their own choices. But I strongly believe that a search engine with such a reputation has no place as the default in a privacy-focused browser.
@lazjedi Are you sure that you understand, what you are talking about? Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.....
Please take a moment to reread my original post. I'm not talking about "prejudices" or "racism" — I’ve laid out clear facts about how Yandex violates basic principles of privacy and safety.
This is not some vague fear or a rumor I picked up online — I’ve shown real example of malware being promoted by Yandex search and made these screenshots MYSELF. And I explained how recent Russian legislation makes search queries themselves a legal risk, especially when made through a Russian company known to cooperate with government surveillance.
Being “popular in Turkey” doesn’t mean it respects privacy. Popularity has nothing to do with ethical responsibility.
I’m not criticizing Yandex because it’s Russian — I’m criticizing it because of its actions. If any other search engine — from any country — had the same record, I’d say exactly the same thing.
Vivaldi has built its brand around privacy and user empowerment. That’s why this decision feels so contradictory.
@notmalware Have you done what i suggested at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/851775
@DoctorG I did now
@notmalware, yes, Yandex certainly isn't a recommended search engine, despite having the, by far best image search function. But on the other hand, none of the search engines from big corporations are reliable to use, mostly also biased.
Yandex is included in Vivaldi of rusian users, same as Google in Vivaldi for the users from other countries, but they are added, not because they support Vivaldi, they don't, they are added because being used by a lot of users.
But Vivaldi has included by default also a lot of other search engines which are certainly asociated with Vivaldi and which you can use instead of Yandex, you can even delete Yandex or any other search engine from the list and add easy others which you like, without problems.
@Catweazle are you serious?
"none of the search engines from big corporations are reliable to use"
Well, none of search engines from big corporations spread malware on purpose and none of them will give government users search history just because.
"they are added because being used by a lot of users"
Yes, and that's why I'm asking to change that desicion. I believe that they just saw the popularity of Yandex and didn't take a closer look on it. That's exact reason why I'm wrtiting this.
"you can even delete Yandex or any other search engine from the list and add easy others which you like, without problems"
I told already. Some users just use whatever is available by default, and unfortunately they don’t realize what they’re giving up. Of course, users are responsible for their own choices. But I strongly believe that a search engine with such a reputation has no place as the default in a privacy-focused browser.
@notmalware This problem is not specific to Yandex. Google's search results and ads show virus and scammer websites. No need to look for scapegoats here. Scammers are publishing infected sites suitable for search engine algorithms.
@lazjedi this problem IS specific to yandex. PLEASE read my original post again, especially 3) THE MOST CRITICAL PROBLEM: new law criminalizing internet searches.
@notmalware I'm saying you're denying that it's highlighting virus and scammer sites in Google search results. Google even shows fake sites before real sites.
notmalware
@lazjedi can you show me an example Google search with screenshots, where you can download 21 antiviruses flagged malware at first or second result, like I did in my original post, while searching for some popular software, like Discord, Spotify, Telegram, Vivaldi, Steam, Minecraft, anything else?
@notmalware, it's very rare that a search engine include a malware scanner, with almost all search engines you can have shady and dangerous sites in the search results, that can't be avoided, but it's way worse when search engines logs your activity (filter bubble) or/and biased results with SEO crap, That is the case with Yandex, but also the same with Google and Bing, even with Yahoo.
This is way more dangerous as to have shady pages in the search result, because make users misinformed with even political consequences, because they show what the user want to hear and not objective what is fact.
In Google a Trump supporter will always find in first search results MAGA webs and pages.
To be safe in the web it's irrelevant if you have the most secure browser or the best search engine, if the user lacs common sense, always, PEBCAK.
TravellinBob
@lazjedi Oh dear. If any country deserves discriminating against right now it's Russia. It's not racism at all, simply disgust at the country's actions over the past 10 years, its illegal invasion of a soverign nation (Ukraine), annexation by force of Ukrainian territory in the easat of the country and the Crimea, multiple instances of war crimes in the last 4 years and the murder of several hundred passengers and crew in the downing of the Malaysian Airlines flight in 2016.
Please reonsider your accusation of racism: anti Russian, yes; anti Putin,, certainly: racism - no. That is something entirely different.
wintercoast
@notmalware said in Dear Vivaldi team, you put users in danger with setting "Yandex" as default search engine for russian people.:
- THE MOST CRITICAL PROBLEM: new law criminalizing internet searches.
Won't any alternate default search engine be subject to the same rules? In other words, you're not going to be able to get around that in Russia. But you might avoid the other stated problems.
wintercoast
@Catweazle said in Dear Vivaldi team, you put users in danger with setting "Yandex" as default search engine for russian people.:
In Google a Trump supporter will always find in first search results MAGA webs and pages.
And a liberal supporter will always find the liberal pages!
However, your statement is false anyway. Google, and most of the other search engines, have at least a slight liberal bias (I'm using 'liberal' in the US sense). E.g., see Dr Robert Epstein's research (he's actually a liberal himself).
Ironically, Yandex is actually the least politically biased of the search engines outside of Russia, or at least in the Anglosphere where I am. I've verified this several times anecdotally and I also saw a post where someone conducted a more rigorous experiment that confirmed this.
