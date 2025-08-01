Super polished edge style vertical tabs + expand on hover in Vivaldi (+ much more features)
-
mohamadyahia Patron
Hey there!
I brought Edge style tabs and expanding on hover to Vivaldi by creating an extension + mod combination: https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1meuym8/fixing_vivaldi_tabs_i_brought_all_the_best_tabs/
Comes with tons of other features too like:
- Instant search
- Auto session saving to never lose tabs
- Extra hotkeys
- Fully themable and customizable
- Infinite customization
- Suspending tabs
- AI Auto Grouping and Cleanup
- Highlighting Duplicates
- Many more features too, mentioned in the reddit post.
I have a demo of it here (no need to watch it all, I show the Edge collapse part in the first min or 2)
https://youtu.be/sbN3IPDLr9c
The mod for the hovering/collapsing is here:
https://github.com/maddada/vivaldi-mods-manager
Hope this is useful to someone