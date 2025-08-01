Hey there!

I brought Edge style tabs and expanding on hover to Vivaldi by creating an extension + mod combination: https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1meuym8/fixing_vivaldi_tabs_i_brought_all_the_best_tabs/

Comes with tons of other features too like:

Instant search

Auto session saving to never lose tabs

Extra hotkeys

Fully themable and customizable

Infinite customization

Suspending tabs

AI Auto Grouping and Cleanup

Highlighting Duplicates

Many more features too, mentioned in the reddit post.

I have a demo of it here (no need to watch it all, I show the Edge collapse part in the first min or 2)

https://youtu.be/sbN3IPDLr9c

The mod for the hovering/collapsing is here:

https://github.com/maddada/vivaldi-mods-manager

Hope this is useful to someone