-
Hey all.
When i setup my system , i made the tweaks to stop this message :
Before a week it comes back again.
Again i made the tweaks and set group policy editor and the internet settings also , to avoid.
Today it come back again.
I load the tweak again and i didnt change the GPE.
At Edge it works. At Vivaldi not.
How i can stop this message ?
Thanks.
-
Do you mean what settings i did at the Group Policy Editor ?
So , i delayed my answer because i checked the links you suggested.
One user suggested that is solved by creating a new user profile and
copy the user data from the old profile to the new one.
So i solved with that way.
The cause looks like a corrupted user profile.
-
@Buglocker Which is the GPE you use? Is actually a very old annoyance, but is never been understood why some experience that while other doesn't. You might find something useful in older threads.
-
Do you mean what settings i did at the Group Policy Editor ?
So , i delayed my answer because i checked the links you suggested.
One user suggested that is solved by creating a new user profile and
copy the user data from the old profile to the new one.
So i solved with that way.
The cause looks like a corrupted user profile.
-
Thats my new profile. Just to verify , test.
-
BBuglocker has marked this topic as solved