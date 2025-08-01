Currently, if Vivaldi is closed and I click on a link in some other application, like my email client or a chat app, Vivaldi opens to no workspace (the state whereby the workspaces dropdown shows "Workspaces").

In my flow, I only ever use workspaces, so there's no situation where I want to be in the "no workspace" state. When this happens (because I "forgot" to pre-open Vivaldi before clicking a link—something I shouldn't have to think about), I'm forced to move the current tab to the workspace I want, which for most links is usually a specific one. The default workspace feels like a "temporary space" for me and I don't want to use it.

This could be solved one of two ways: