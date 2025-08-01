(Apologies for the wall of text — bear with me, it’s not all bad! ^_~)

Hi team and fellow Vivaldi users,

I’ve been a longtime browser enthusiast, watching this space evolve—from the Netscape days, through the Internet Explorer era, to the rise of Chrome, and now to today’s landscape. I deeply value Vivaldi’s independence and what it represents.

I want to take this opportunity to share a potentially untapped opportunity for Vivaldi—one that could be realized with minimal effort if framed with the right message and aimed at the right market. This proposal is driven by the current global landscape, especially in Europe, where there’s a clear trend toward sovereignty-focused solutions—whether it’s European alternatives to AWS, government clouds, or other technologies traditionally dominated by big tech.

I believe Vivaldi is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this shift. With minimal changes and clever positioning, it could significantly increase adoption within the enterprise space, out-positioning the dominant players—Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge—in that market.

Below, I’ve outlined a high-level strategy based on my perspective. This isn’t meant to dictate the way forward but rather to spark discussion and hopefully inspire a growth opportunity for Vivaldi.

I realize some of this might have been considered internally already. I also understand Vivaldi’s current focus is to build a browser for friends and family. However, to gain real momentum, starting with enterprise is crucial. In most organizations, the browser is chosen and managed by the company, and that decision immediately places it on thousands of employees’ devices.

Vivaldi’s unique strengths position it well as a drop-in replacement for mainstream browsers—provided it’s packaged and communicated professionally, showing how it can be deployed and managed at scale.

I’m confident that most of the technical groundwork for this exists today; it’s just not packaged or promoted clearly, so enterprise IT teams likely don’t see Vivaldi as an option yet.

And importantly, now is the time. Market sentiment is shifting rapidly, and acting quickly feels like the best untapped opportunity for Vivaldi—without detracting from the exciting work already underway, such as in the automotive space.

Executive Summary

Vivaldi has the technological foundation, privacy values, and strategic positioning to become the leading independent enterprise browser in Europe — but it needs to repackage and communicate this offering clearly to appeal to IT decision-makers, not just privacy-conscious consumers.

This proposal outlines a minimal-friction path to:

Reframe Vivaldi as enterprise-ready

Attract enterprise and public sector customers

Introduce a paid support tier

Establish Vivaldi as a viable, scalable alternative to Chrome and Edge in regulated, compliance-driven environments

Strategic Positioning

Vivaldi is uniquely poised to lead in the enterprise space — especially in Europe — by emphasizing:

EU-based and GDPR-native Complies with European sovereignty and data protection regulations

Complies with European sovereignty and data protection regulations No US or Chinese ownership Avoids geopolitical dependencies tied to Google, Microsoft, or Chinese corporations

Avoids geopolitical dependencies tied to Google, Microsoft, or Chinese corporations No telemetry, tracking, or AI embedding Aligns with public sector risk reduction goals

Aligns with public sector risk reduction goals Chromium-based engine Compatible with almost all enterprise web applications

Compatible with almost all enterprise web applications Highly customizable Supports diverse enterprise use cases and branding options

This makes Vivaldi a uniquely trustable browser for public institutions, NGOs, universities, municipal IT departments, and regulated industries in Europe.

Proposal: Enterprise-Ready Strategy

1. Repackage the Existing Browser as "Vivaldi for Enterprise"

Deliverables:

Create a dedicated landing page: “Vivaldi for Enterprise” Clearly document: MSI/silent install support Available GPO/JSON policies Extension control Profile separation Kiosk mode (if applicable)



2. Develop MDM Support and Templates

Start with predefined profiles for:

Microsoft Intune (Windows/macOS)

JAMF (macOS/iOS)

Workspace ONE (Cross-platform)

FleetDM / open-source (Linux & general fleet use)

These can be distributed as .mobileconfig files (for Apple) and .json/.admx templates (for Windows/Chrome environments).

️ Much of this can be adapted from existing Chromium/Chrome policy docs with minor customization.

3. Offer Enterprise Support Plans (Optional but Strategic)

Introduce tiered support contracts with guaranteed response times:

Bronze : 72h response, Email support, deployment guidance

: 72h response, Email support, deployment guidance Silver : 24h response, Prioritized bug triage, onboarding assistance

: 24h response, Prioritized bug triage, onboarding assistance Gold: 8h response, Dedicated contact, feature request escalation, early-access builds

This gives enterprise customers the confidence and predictability they need to adopt Vivaldi at scale.

️ Timeline: Lean and Impactful (12–18 Months)

Phase 1 : Repackaging Months 0–3 Launch “Enterprise” page, document policies, build awareness

: Repackaging Months 0–3 Launch “Enterprise” page, document policies, build awareness Phase 2 : MDM Integration Months 3–6 Publish templates for Intune, JAMF, Workspace ONE

: MDM Integration Months 3–6 Publish templates for Intune, JAMF, Workspace ONE Phase 3 : Support Tiers Months 6–9 Offer optional support contracts with SLA guarantees

: Support Tiers Months 6–9 Offer optional support contracts with SLA guarantees Phase 4 : Government Outreach Months 9–18 Target municipalities, public-sector IT leads, EU-funded IT initiatives

: Government Outreach Months 9–18 Target municipalities, public-sector IT leads, EU-funded IT initiatives Phase 5: Enterprise Case Studies Months 12+ Publicly share early enterprise use cases, testimonials, metrics

Why Now

European IT policy is rapidly shifting toward digital sovereignty and independence from US platforms (e.g. Google, Microsoft).

from US platforms (e.g. Google, Microsoft). Public sector and NGOs are seeking trusted, privacy-centric tools .

. Firefox is financially vulnerable. Brave and others introduce privacy risks via crypto and other means.

Vivaldi is one of the few browsers that can realistically deliver privacy, transparency, and compatibility at once.

Closing Thought

Enterprise adoption isn’t just a market — it’s a powerful multiplier.

The synergy between enterprise needs, power users, and Vivaldi’s core identity is not merely compatible; it’s a strategic advantage that amplifies Vivaldi’s existing strengths. When people use a browser at work, they often bring it home with them. While Vivaldi may not out-market Google or Microsoft in the consumer space, it can out-position them in the enterprise — leveraging the right messaging and minimal additional development to gain meaningful traction.