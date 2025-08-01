Proposal: Establishing Vivaldi as the Privacy-Centric Enterprise Browser for Europe
Hi team and fellow Vivaldi users,
I’ve been a longtime browser enthusiast, watching this space evolve—from the Netscape days, through the Internet Explorer era, to the rise of Chrome, and now to today’s landscape. I deeply value Vivaldi’s independence and what it represents.
I want to take this opportunity to share a potentially untapped opportunity for Vivaldi—one that could be realized with minimal effort if framed with the right message and aimed at the right market. This proposal is driven by the current global landscape, especially in Europe, where there’s a clear trend toward sovereignty-focused solutions—whether it’s European alternatives to AWS, government clouds, or other technologies traditionally dominated by big tech.
I believe Vivaldi is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this shift. With minimal changes and clever positioning, it could significantly increase adoption within the enterprise space, out-positioning the dominant players—Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge—in that market.
Below, I’ve outlined a high-level strategy based on my perspective. This isn’t meant to dictate the way forward but rather to spark discussion and hopefully inspire a growth opportunity for Vivaldi.
I realize some of this might have been considered internally already. I also understand Vivaldi’s current focus is to build a browser for friends and family. However, to gain real momentum, starting with enterprise is crucial. In most organizations, the browser is chosen and managed by the company, and that decision immediately places it on thousands of employees’ devices.
Vivaldi’s unique strengths position it well as a drop-in replacement for mainstream browsers—provided it’s packaged and communicated professionally, showing how it can be deployed and managed at scale.
I’m confident that most of the technical groundwork for this exists today; it’s just not packaged or promoted clearly, so enterprise IT teams likely don’t see Vivaldi as an option yet.
And importantly, now is the time. Market sentiment is shifting rapidly, and acting quickly feels like the best untapped opportunity for Vivaldi—without detracting from the exciting work already underway, such as in the automotive space.
Executive Summary
Vivaldi has the technological foundation, privacy values, and strategic positioning to become the leading independent enterprise browser in Europe — but it needs to repackage and communicate this offering clearly to appeal to IT decision-makers, not just privacy-conscious consumers.
This proposal outlines a minimal-friction path to:
- Reframe Vivaldi as enterprise-ready
- Attract enterprise and public sector customers
- Introduce a paid support tier
- Establish Vivaldi as a viable, scalable alternative to Chrome and Edge in regulated, compliance-driven environments
Strategic Positioning
Vivaldi is uniquely poised to lead in the enterprise space — especially in Europe — by emphasizing:
- EU-based and GDPR-native Complies with European sovereignty and data protection regulations
- No US or Chinese ownership Avoids geopolitical dependencies tied to Google, Microsoft, or Chinese corporations
- No telemetry, tracking, or AI embedding Aligns with public sector risk reduction goals
- Chromium-based engine Compatible with almost all enterprise web applications
- Highly customizable Supports diverse enterprise use cases and branding options
This makes Vivaldi a uniquely trustable browser for public institutions, NGOs, universities, municipal IT departments, and regulated industries in Europe.
Proposal: Enterprise-Ready Strategy
1. Repackage the Existing Browser as "Vivaldi for Enterprise"
Deliverables:
- Create a dedicated landing page: “Vivaldi for Enterprise”
- Clearly document:
- MSI/silent install support
- Available GPO/JSON policies
- Extension control
- Profile separation
- Kiosk mode (if applicable)
2. Develop MDM Support and Templates
Start with predefined profiles for:
- Microsoft Intune (Windows/macOS)
- JAMF (macOS/iOS)
- Workspace ONE (Cross-platform)
- FleetDM / open-source (Linux & general fleet use)
These can be distributed as .mobileconfig files (for Apple) and .json/.admx templates (for Windows/Chrome environments).
️ Much of this can be adapted from existing Chromium/Chrome policy docs with minor customization.
3. Offer Enterprise Support Plans (Optional but Strategic)
Introduce tiered support contracts with guaranteed response times:
- Bronze: 72h response, Email support, deployment guidance
- Silver: 24h response, Prioritized bug triage, onboarding assistance
- Gold: 8h response, Dedicated contact, feature request escalation, early-access builds
This gives enterprise customers the confidence and predictability they need to adopt Vivaldi at scale.
️ Timeline: Lean and Impactful (12–18 Months)
- Phase 1: Repackaging Months 0–3 Launch “Enterprise” page, document policies, build awareness
- Phase 2: MDM Integration Months 3–6 Publish templates for Intune, JAMF, Workspace ONE
- Phase 3: Support Tiers Months 6–9 Offer optional support contracts with SLA guarantees
- Phase 4: Government Outreach Months 9–18 Target municipalities, public-sector IT leads, EU-funded IT initiatives
- Phase 5: Enterprise Case Studies Months 12+ Publicly share early enterprise use cases, testimonials, metrics
Why Now
- European IT policy is rapidly shifting toward digital sovereignty and independence from US platforms (e.g. Google, Microsoft).
- Public sector and NGOs are seeking trusted, privacy-centric tools.
- Firefox is financially vulnerable. Brave and others introduce privacy risks via crypto and other means.
- Vivaldi is one of the few browsers that can realistically deliver privacy, transparency, and compatibility at once.
Closing Thought
Enterprise adoption isn’t just a market — it’s a powerful multiplier.
The synergy between enterprise needs, power users, and Vivaldi’s core identity is not merely compatible; it’s a strategic advantage that amplifies Vivaldi’s existing strengths. When people use a browser at work, they often bring it home with them. While Vivaldi may not out-market Google or Microsoft in the consumer space, it can out-position them in the enterprise — leveraging the right messaging and minimal additional development to gain meaningful traction.
@GroBar Nice goal.
But …
Vivaldi does not work for legacy web apps in companies, MS browsers do. And i do not understand why IT deciders/managers should step away from a MS Windows product.
-
@DoctorG That’s definitely the challenge. These days, companies are tightening controls everywhere to stop data leaks—whether it’s Copilot, Gemini, ChatGPT, telemetry, or even managing which extensions users can or must have to fight phishing.
If you rely on legacy apps that only run on Edge, moving away might not make sense. But most modern apps support Chromium, so compatibility usually isn’t a blocker.
Same with Chrome—unless you have the paid Gemini Pro, your data could be used to train AI models, and humans might review your inputs.
So where privacy and AI regulation matter most, that’s exactly where Vivaldi could stand out. And I think there’s a lot of room for growth here.
In my own office with 15,000+ people, there are no legacy app blockers to switching, but there is a huge need to regulate AI usage, protect data, and educate users on safe, proper use.
-
I think that you could even do without the paid tier model, which creates dependencies for the team, and it's unclear to me why corporate folks would pay for that if they can have the Microsoft thing for free. When it comes to spending money, gdpr isn't all that popular. But then again, worth thinking about.
I feel Vivaldi can build on its customizability, companies love branding and don't like ads as default bookmarks, as I have pondered about here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72202/make-vivaldi-the-favorite-browser-for-it-admins
-
@WildEnte Yeah, fair point on the paid tier — I totally get the hesitation, especially when companies are used to getting the browser “for free” from Microsoft. But I think the trade-off is really about trust and control. With Edge or Chrome, you’re often paying with your data or getting nudged toward a bigger ecosystem. Some orgs — especially in Europe — might actually prefer paying a small amount to avoid that, if it comes with proper support and GDPR peace of mind.
That said, I think you nailed it with customization. Vivaldi’s flexibility is a huge strength — and companies love being able to brand and lock down their tools. If Vivaldi made it easier to pre-configure installs, push settings via MDM, and strip out stuff like partner bookmarks for enterprise builds, that alone could make it a serious option in privacy-conscious sectors.
So yeah, maybe paid support isn’t the hook — maybe it’s packaging what’s already great about Vivaldi in a way that IT teams can deploy with confidence.
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
I like how ChatGPT makes those nice Emoji-Header-Multi-List-Lists lately.
But seriously: Sure it's a nice goal, but enterprises often really have very weird guidelines when it comes to software, and often they are not that logical from a technical standpoint. Some, like @DoctorG already said, are so legacy, that they prefer browsers that break modern websites to browsers that break old ones. In Germany, this scenario is not even a minority. Sadly. Other companies, sometimes large ones, modify their browsers and often use fully open-sourced projects for full control.
And the biggest thing is maybe those who select software based on minimalism. That Vivaldi provides Mail and Calendar (even though you can turn it off) would be a no-go from the start for many. Some also see unused features in a software as a potential gateway for security vulnerabilities, while others see the mere possibility of users reading about these functions somewhere in the app as misleading. Still, many very inexperienced users work with computers in companies daily. If these users are searching for where they can find their emails or appointments, companies make very sure that users definitely only find the app designated for task XY by the company, no matter which menus they have gotten lost in again. The "Oh, I saw something about a calendar here and just put my appointments there"-scenario is not as unreal as it seems.
And last but not least, many people only look at the brand. They stubbornly chose "something from Microsoft" just because it says Microsoft. (Feel free to replace the word Microsoft with Google or similar). It will be difficult to establish independent projects in enterprise scenarios. Especially enterprises with their field not primarily in tech are very inflexible.
-
@WerewolfAX Haha, guilty as charged — yes, ChatGPT does a great job turning my late-night brain dumps into something that looks like a white paper But the ideas are 100% mine — just helped me structure the mess!
And you’re right — enterprise software decisions can be incredibly irrational from a technical point of view. But that’s exactly where I see the opportunity: if Vivaldi frames itself not just as a browser with power-user features, but as a manageable, controllable, and customizable platform, it can speak directly to those rigid IT concerns.
Legacy compatibility is still a talking point, sure, but… how deep does that rabbit hole still go? We’ve been hearing about “legacy blockers” since IE6. Surely by now that number’s shrinking — and if not, then let’s focus on the industries where there’s actual room for change and competition.
Same with the Mail and Calendar “bloat” argument — that’s where management and MDM integration come in. Let orgs choose what features appear, what’s locked down, what’s branded — then those same “power features” become strengths, not liabilities. It’s all about packaging and deployment, not removing the DNA that makes Vivaldi unique.