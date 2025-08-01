-
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot adds support for custom search engines and includes a couple of bug fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
IOS has custom search engine, means android is in view.
Lets guess. 1yr at most?
-
I installed the new Snapshot and my ad block filter list is empty:
Has this happened for anyone else?
-
Apparently I can't add new filter lists there either, they don't appear when I enter the URL and press save.
-
ahojo Vivaldi Team
@supermurs: We tested it internally but couldn’t reproduce this issue on our end. This might suggest that the blocker list failed to load on your side for some reason. Did you upgrade the app from a previous version, or was it a fresh install?
-
Thanks for testing! It was updated automatically, but I can try a clean install too.
-
Clean install worked, issue was apparently in my end. Thanks for checking!
-
ahojo Vivaldi Team
@supermurs: Good to hear Thanks for reporting!
-
8th updated yesterday