jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey all!
While switching the calendar view to August, it's also time to switch out the Friday poll.
This week, the question is about the language you have the Vivaldi browser user interface in. I guess the question is geared more towards multilingual people to see whether they prefer to browse in their mother tongue or in another language they speak.
As usual, you can cast your vote by going to vivaldi.net.
Aaron Translator
My native language (other than English)
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
German only.
simonj Supporters
I swap between Español and English.
Español
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Italian.
Turkish.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
French here
stardepp Translator Ambassador
My native language is German.
barbudo2005
My native language is Spanish.
My Vivaldi browser is in English.
PS:
All the software I install on my PC is in English.
Although I'm German, I prefer English for most PC things - more than often translations are quite bad (Vivaldi is quite well translated to German), and whenever you need to sort out some problem, the likelihood of finding solutions in English is much higher than in German. This, by the way, is changing with AI.
@WildEnte, in Spanish translations to English is way worse than from German, in a lot of cases nearly useless in most translation tools. Luckily I don't need it for these (some single words apart sometimes)
derDay Supporters
it would be great to change the UI language in another userprofile but this isn't possible since years...
I used the national UI for a long time, but since I often take screenshots, I got tired of switching English <> national, and I left English on a permanent basis.
en-GB