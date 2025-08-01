-
Is there any way to have a Search Bar down on the main window instead of on the Address bar? If there is I can't seem to find it, and after many years on pc's I've just gotten use to searching from the main window.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TOxMM
If you meant the speed dial start page yes, iirc it is enabled by default.
I forgot as I always have this disabled for ages.
You can search in the address field, no need for a search field except you want to use different search engines in address field, search field and the speed dial search field.
To enable it use the gear icon on the start page right top.
-
I'm not familiar with speed dial. I changed it to Duckduckgo which has the search bar in the middle, but I would prefer to use Startpage except the Vivaldi version of Startpage doesn't have a search bar. Not a big deal except that I'm use to the search bar down in the middle, never have liked doing searches from the address bar.
-
I did it!! I was checking out Speed dial and found a page on Vivaldi help which showed how to set it up. I set it up and when I restarted Vivaldi there was the Search bar at the top of the Startpage window. I kind of like the speed dial. I have my favorite sites on the bookmark bar but I think I'll move them into the speed dial folder so they show up on the screen and remove the bookmark bar. That would give me a little more room vertically which would help on my laptop with the smaller screen.
Again, thanks for the help!