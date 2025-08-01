-
I installed Vivaldi a few days ago on my Win11 pc, so far I'm very impressed with Vivadli. One of the first things I did after I installed it was to delete all the bookmarks that came with Vivaldi and then I emptied the Trash folder before importing all my bookmarks from Firefox. Everything has been working great, until this afternoon. I started Vivadli and opened Bookmarks. All my imported bookmarks are still there, but so are all the bookmarks that I deleted two days ago. What's up with that? I do use Vivaldi on another Win11 pc, 2 Linux pc's, and my Samsung phone. So all of those are syncing, with each other I assume.
mib2berlin Soprano
@TOxMM
Hi, sync work additive, if these bookmarks are still on one of the other systems sync add them back.
I bet they are still on your mobile, maybe in the trash bin.
@mib2berlin They're not on my phone, although I was having problems with the app on my phone not syncing. I uninstalled it and reinstalled it. I guess that could have caused it but the issue only effected one of my Win11 pc's. I have 2 other Win11 pc's, 2 Linux Mint pc's and a Samsung Galaxy tablet all running Vivaldi that were not affected.
mib2berlin Soprano
@TOxMM
Hm strange, is sync of bookmarks work on all other systems?
If I re/install on a new system I delete them before I sync or I have them on all other systems.
@mib2berlin I'm going to run a test later by bookmarking a web site on one pc and see if it sync's to the other pc's, and phone.
Thanks for all the help for a newbie!