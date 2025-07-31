-
I understand that blank literally means blank, but it is currently flashbanging me upon opening it, which isn't ideal.
Any chance we can default about:blank to follow light/dark mode or the theme or similar rather than just always-white?
@Tslat
Hi, this is a bug but already fixed in an internal 7.6 version.
I fear you have to wait for Vivaldi 7.6 to get the fix, such "minor" issues and rarely backported to an existing version.
@mib2berlin
That's fine with me - gotta update if you want updates.
As long as it's fixed for when it comes out, that effectively resolves my issue then
Do I do anything with this post now or do we just let it stale?
@Tslat
Fine.
Normally threads are never get's deleted, it can help other users with the same issue.
You can mark the thread as solved but it is cumbersome, I have a screen shot:
Appreciate it, but it looks like that is not possible - I receive a message saying I cannot edit the post anymore
Ohwell, thanks anyway, this one can sit here
@Tslat
Ah, this happen only for new forum members, at some point you can edit older posts if needed.
@Tslat said in about:blank ignores theming:
about:blank
Why don't you just set new tab to open the startpage aka speed dial? That way it won't flash you with a white page. You can customize it with a background.
@iAN-CooG
I don't like speed dial I don't need nor want anything in my new tab page, so I specifically and intentionally set it to about:blank
Pesala Ambassador
- Open the Bookmarks Panel
- Select the Speed Dial folder
- Right-click, Remove from Speed Dial
Your Start Page will now be blank, showing only the Start Page background selected in your theme. Select the Subtle Theme or the Vivaldi Theme for a background that will not give you that flash when you open a new tab. This is my default Theme Start Page, without the Speed Dials.
@Tslat said in about:blank ignores theming:
but it is currently flashbanging me upon opening it
Same for me with Vivaldi 7.6 Snapshot and in internal 7.6, with theme Dark: a short white flash and then the black background – not good. ️