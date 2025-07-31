-
If you have a Vivaldi window with one or more pinned tabs, then close that window; reopening it via windows & tabs doesn't restore any of the pinned tabs, and instead seems to either forget them entirely, or pin the tabs to a completely different window (seemingly the one you're using to restore the closed window).
Ideally, the restored window would come back with the pinned tabs in it, as they were there prior to the window being closed.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tslat
Hi, if you have "Don't close" enabled the get moved to an open window.
If not they get closed as any other tab.
I never tried "Minimized", maybe this help in your case.
You can check on a user page for feature requests if one exist meets your needs and vote for it in the first post with the like button.
I bet it is one of the 4000 requests we have already.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=pinned&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
@mib2berlin Thanks for the reply
Neither of those two things really fix what my issue is about
I did check the feature request list and couldn't see anything about this despite what feels like just an outright bug. If you close a window and reopen it, it should stay there.
Additionally, I tried changing that setting to "Close as Other Tabs", and it didn't change anything - the pinned tab still slipped onto another window entirely, and was not restored with the window restore
mib2berlin Soprano
@Tslat
I am sorry, I don't really use multiple windows.
Please wait a bit, if other users have a solution or workaround.
Pesala Ambassador
@Tslat said in Reopening closed window doesn't retain pinned tabs:
If you close a window and reopen it, it should stay there.
If you close a window that contains pinned tabs, the pinned tabs are moved to another window to avoid losing them. That is by design.
If you reopen the closed window, the pinned tabs remain in the window to which they were moved. That is not a bug.
If you want to move the pinned tabs back to the reopened window, use Drag & Drop in the Windows and Tabs Panel.