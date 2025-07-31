-
V on my desktop running Windows 11 insists on reversing the order that I want of the tabs on my start page when it syncs with my laptop. I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling but it keeps happening. It's been going on through many updates.
Pesala Ambassador
@mossar What do you mean by “the tabs on my start page”?
Are you referring to the Speed Dials?
I want my start page to open with several open tabs: New York Times, GMail, Der Spiegel, etc., arranged in a certain order. So I ask V. to "use current pages" on startup. But when it sync, V. rearranges the open tabs moving left to right and vice versa. I can't figure out how to prevent this.
Pesala Ambassador
@mossar said in Vivaldi reverses the order of the tabs on my start page:
I ask V. to "use current pages" on startup.
There is no such option. There is only Startup with:
Last Session.