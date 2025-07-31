@ roberth73

Hi, if you want to work with tabs/workspaces from other devices use the windows panel.

There you can select multiple tabs and open them on another device.

You cant move tabs in the sync system.

So create a workspace you need on the Linux system, select tabs you want to open, then context menu > Open:

If you have a lot of workpaces you can copy/move the whole session folder from one system to another.

You loose your existing tabs and workspaces because you cant simply copy it over the existing folder.

For examle on Linux it is in your profile folder .config/vivaldi/default > Sessions .

Rename this folder and copy the same folder from Windows over.

You need to copy the file Preferences over too, there are the workspace names stored.

As gift you get all your settings from the Windows version either.