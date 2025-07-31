-
I don't have the "Add" button on the Manage Profiles page and I can't find anyone who has also had this issue. Am I missing some setting?
yojimbo274064400
Add a new profile
- Click on the Profile button in the top right corner of the browser window and select Manage People.
- Click on *Add Person *at the bottom of the popout menu.
- Pick a name for the new profile, select or upload an avatar and decide whether you want a Desktop shortcut for the profile or not.
- Click Add Person.
You can also manage profiles from **Settings > General > Profile Management** and click on Manage Profiles, or type “Manage Profiles” in Quick Commands.
When you are logged in to your Vivaldi account to use Sync, your account’s username and profile image will be shown instead.
[Source: User Profiles | Vivaldi Browser Help]
That also didn't work, I had to make a vivaldi account in order to allow profiles?? Why is this needed
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@userofvivaldi10 Login is not needed.
Read about managing profiles:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Creating a profile in 1-2-3:
I don't have the "Add" button on the Manage Profiles page
They broke the Manage Profiles UI a while back, no idea why.
Hopefully add, delete, rename and sort will come back.
ok, thats weird and kinda sucks. yeah I hope it gets fixed because that was a multi day hunt for why that screen is just broken since all of the docs say to use that.