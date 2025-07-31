-
Hello,
For a while now, it's been practically impossible to play YouTube videos with Vivaldi. It consistently gives me error code 4. My Vivaldi version is 7.5.3735.56 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I've disabled all adblockers and cleared the cache, but nothing works.
Any other solutions to this problem?
Thank you all.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Sinnfei
Hi, as I played one 5 minutes ago it seems not to be a Vivaldi issue.
Try this in a Guest Profile.
-
What GPU are you using on your system and which GPU driver are you using? Does the problem happen with a specific resolution?
-
@Sinnfei Can you update to 7.5.3735.58 and test?
tell us:
- How do you connect to Internet
- Are you in a company/organisation network
- Have you special router filtering traffic
- Have you special security software