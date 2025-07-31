-
My Notes in the android app are gone. They were all there yesterday. Sync is active, and all my Notes are there in the Windows and Linux apps. Before I uninstall and reinstall, is there something I'm missing, or is this caused by the latest update, which I understand was uploaded today?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TOxMM
Hi, I updated a few minutes ago and all notes are there.
This was only a security update and a speed dial fix, nothing about notes.
I would export my notes on desktop to keep them save and restart the Android device.
-
Never mind. I uninstalled the app, rebooted the phone, and reinstalled the app. Everything's working fine now.