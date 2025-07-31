I don't see this listed here yet, so I've submitted it to the bug form. It's not a huge thing, but I find that this new inconsistency keeps disrupting my flow a bit.

Copying from my bug form submission:

Describe in steps how to reproduce the bug

Press command-n to open a new tab, or execute the command through the menu option File>New Tab. Start entering text.

What did you expect to happen *

The text should appear in the address bar, as that is the normal location for initial focus. (This is still what happens after command-t/File>New Tab.)

What had actually happened *

In seemingly random cases lately (I have been unable to ascertain a clear pattern), text entry focus for the new window is immediately set to the Speed Dial search field. Other times, the focus starts on the address bar, as I would normally expect.

Vivaldi version *

7.5.3735.54