[bug] Sometimes (unpredictably) a new window's text entry focus is on the speed dial instead of the address bar field
I don't see this listed here yet, so I've submitted it to the bug form. It's not a huge thing, but I find that this new inconsistency keeps disrupting my flow a bit.
Copying from my bug form submission:
Describe in steps how to reproduce the bug
- Press command-n to open a new tab, or execute the command through the menu option File>New Tab.
- Start entering text.
What did you expect to happen *
The text should appear in the address bar, as that is the normal location for initial focus. (This is still what happens after command-t/File>New Tab.)
What had actually happened *
In seemingly random cases lately (I have been unable to ascertain a clear pattern), text entry focus for the new window is immediately set to the Speed Dial search field. Other times, the focus starts on the address bar, as I would normally expect.
Vivaldi version *
7.5.3735.54