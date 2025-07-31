-
Which has better memory and smoothness faster experience .
Is it same performance smoothness of basic tasks whether i use 32 bit app or 64bit?????
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@3dvs
Hi, the management is the same but 32 Bit OS have only 3 GB memory address space.
So you limit yourself running 32 Bit software today.
-
@mib2berlin Is it same performance, smoothness for users experience while doing basic tasks whether i use 32 bit app or 64bit app on 64 bit OS.?????
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@3dvs
Yes, I even have to qualify my statement somewhat.
As modern browsers start a new process for each task you can run Vivaldi 32 Bit on a 64 Bit OS just fine.
To my knowledge the 3 GB limit is per process.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
You may want to take a look at https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-7-5/ . (Hint: VB-117580 )