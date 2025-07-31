-
Hi all,
I made a custom CSS to make Vivaldi more to my taste (even if it's already the best browser), I wanted it to look "fluid".
Here is how it looks with different standard themes:
Beach
Human
Issuna
I also made a video to showcase the auto hiding feature, here : recording.mp4
You can grab it on my GitHub: https://github.com/wokhan/Misc/tree/main/vivaldi/fluid
As stated in the readme, it only support vertical tabs on the left as of now. I might update that if I get requests.
Feel free to test it and tell me what you think!
Thanks
mohamadyahia Patron
Looks really clean my friend! I also implemented something similar here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1meuym8/fixing_vivaldi_tabs_i_brought_all_the_best_tabs/
I'll check the code to see how I can improve the fluidness of my mod.