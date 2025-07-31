Hi all,

I made a custom CSS to make Vivaldi more to my taste (even if it's already the best browser), I wanted it to look "fluid".

Here is how it looks with different standard themes:

Beach



Human



Issuna



I also made a video to showcase the auto hiding feature, here : recording.mp4

You can grab it on my GitHub: https://github.com/wokhan/Misc/tree/main/vivaldi/fluid

As stated in the readme, it only support vertical tabs on the left as of now. I might update that if I get requests.

Feel free to test it and tell me what you think!

Thanks