Hi - just switched to Vivaldi from Firefox, and really enjoying it.
But it's kinda hard to get an overview of security bug fixes that have been made, and how this process works with Vivaldi.
For example, looking at CVE.org I can only find CVE-2017-2156, but your hall of fame indicates that there has been a few vulns since then https://vivaldi.com/security/hall-of-fame/
- Have you considered using CVE to help notifiy users and distros when you disclose vulns?
- Is there a list of security advisory available somewhere?
mib2berlin

Hi, Vivaldi use extended stable source of Chromium, the latest updates are always posted in the block, for 7.5 the latest was:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-five-7-5/
Vivaldi is mostly 1-2 days behind the latest security updates of the Chromium project
So Vivaldi will stay at Chromium 138 and jump to 140 with the next stable release, the version number is irrelevant as Vivaldi is always up to date with the security patches.
Welcome to the forum, mib
Thanks for the welcome!
Yes I like that Vivaldi is quite quick at updating their Chromium.
My question was more about Vivaldi specific security vulnerabilities.
mib2berlin

Hm, these reports are not public and not shown in the change logs, iirc.
A user can report a bug/issue and mark it as security issue.
The Vivaldi team check if it is, 99% are not, and fix it it as quick as possible.
I'm a volunteer Vivaldi tester and can access the bug tracker, but even I can't view security issues.
Cheers, mib