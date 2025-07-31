Hi - just switched to Vivaldi from Firefox, and really enjoying it.

But it's kinda hard to get an overview of security bug fixes that have been made, and how this process works with Vivaldi.

For example, looking at CVE.org I can only find CVE-2017-2156, but your hall of fame indicates that there has been a few vulns since then https://vivaldi.com/security/hall-of-fame/