I usually have like 5 tabs of Youtube subscriptions or home page of other sites that I use often. I just check my stuff and forget to close until I pay attention. That's a lot of clutter.

I'd much rather appreciate if browser wouldn't let me create more than whatever limit of tabs with identical URL I'd choose.

I'd also love an option that would limit amount of tabs from a single domain in a similar way, ideally custom number on per-domain basis. That would be a great digital minimalism feature, cutting you off from having all your watch/read backlog being there in tabs list and being an eye sore.

I have no idea how to implement this to be pretty from UX standpoint, but I'd just do so that after opening say a fifth tab from a domain, the oldest tab in the list from that domain gets closed in some visually clear way and is easily retrieved from a separate section in a 'recently cosed' dropdown.