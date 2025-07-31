Use Feeds without stopping current feed Youtube|Video playing
Background:
When watching a video in Feeds it is not possible to continue clicking and working and scanning the feeds list.
Even when within the same Feed, if you click another feed item, it moves away from the playing video.
This is inconvenient.
Feature request:
Be able to click and move between feeds without disrupting the currently playing Feed video.
workaround: open the feeditem with a doubleclick and start the video from the new tab