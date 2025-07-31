So, earlier I went to enter a prompt in Venice Chat and was met with this.

Learn more...

I also ran into a similar issue on a financial site for which I had already done KYC a few years ago. But I guess they now need to re-check to see whether it's expired or not.

However, I also checked a couple of other private Chats - Andi and Scira, and I was able to use their free tiers fine. So it looks like different companies are interpreting the Act differently.

At this point, the UK OSA is proving to be much worse than the EU's DSA. In fact, I'd concluded this a year or so ago when I asked an AI to look into each. It did require some back and forth.

The EU is at least approaching this methodically, unlike the Anglosphere. They are waiting for the rollout of privacy-preserving tech, so that our ID and credentials don't get leaked all over the Internet. E.g., look up zero knowledge and verifiable credentials.