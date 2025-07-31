-
wintercoast
So, earlier I went to enter a prompt in Venice Chat and was met with this.
Learn more...
I also ran into a similar issue on a financial site for which I had already done KYC a few years ago. But I guess they now need to re-check to see whether it's expired or not.
However, I also checked a couple of other private Chats - Andi and Scira, and I was able to use their free tiers fine. So it looks like different companies are interpreting the Act differently.
At this point, the UK OSA is proving to be much worse than the EU's DSA. In fact, I'd concluded this a year or so ago when I asked an AI to look into each. It did require some back and forth.
The EU is at least approaching this methodically, unlike the Anglosphere. They are waiting for the rollout of privacy-preserving tech, so that our ID and credentials don't get leaked all over the Internet. E.g., look up zero knowledge and verifiable credentials.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Soon they'll be asking for age verification to use adult sites as well. Guess who would absolutely love to get your CC details?
When the argument is "won't someone think of the children" they can get anything passed... oh those poor children.
"Orwellian police state" is a nice touch though
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
It's alarming to witness the recent actions of lawmakers (no matter if UK or EU or whatever). They're introducing numerous subtle measures that I believe pose a significant threat to freedom, freedom of speech, privacy and especially the open web. A closer look at these laws reveals that stated goals like "youth protection," "privacy," "freedom of choice," and "anti-terror" often serve as mere pretexts or stooges. Many aspects in the countless laws are illogical or even contradict objectives they claim to pursue. (Latest example: weaken encryption and standards for iPhones, while digitalID will force Android phones to lock to the Google Play Store with all Apps to work ... makes no sense ... I let this sit here for your own interpretation)
This legislation also gives companies excuses to collect more of your data, pushing for upselling opportunities, and – more dangerously – creating greater potential for data breaches due to the increased data collection requirements.
I lost my trust; I'm totally honest.
It's a sad development. And especially when it comes to youth protection and such, parents should be the first ones to act. Operating systems, routers and whatnot make it easy today to create own filters and security measures so kids don't get exposed to criticial content. And by the way, "critical content" already exists even in children books nowardays so ... I don't get it. Also parents should not let minors surfin the web fully unattended in my opinion, because kids are creative enough to find ways to break every technical barrier if they want.
-
Andi wrote
Based on the recent sources, UK politicians are not proposing ID cards for website access. Rather, the current debate centers on introducing a digital ID system called "BritCard" for verifying rights to work, housing, and benefits[^1].
The Labour government is examining proposals for this digital ID, which would be stored on smartphones, primarily to tackle illegal migration and welfare fraud[^2]. According to Labour Together, a think tank that proposed the scheme, it would cost around £400m to build and £10m annually to operate as a free phone app[^2].
Tony Blair, the former prime minister, argues digital ID could save the Treasury £2bn annually by streamlining bureaucracy[^3]. However, critics raise privacy concerns, with some arguing it could lay foundations for a surveillance state[^3].
The recently passed Data (Use and Access) Act creates a legal framework for Digital Verification Services but makes these services optional, not mandatory[^4]. The legislation focuses on enabling trusted digital identities for voluntary use in transactions like age verification, renting property, or starting new jobs[^4].
[^1]: The Spectator - Brits don't want digital ID cards
[^2]: LBC - Government exploring digital ID cards in bid to cut illegal migration and welfare fraud
[^3]: Sky News - The UK is an outlier by not taking up ID
[^4]: UK Government Blog - UK digital identity legislation passes another important milestone