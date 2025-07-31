-
steveredshaw
I started my laptop up after latest Vivaldi version update and the Vivaldi browser rebuilt my mail database. I now have hundreds of emails that I previously deleted (and I regularly clear from my Trash folder) back in my Inbox! What is happening?
@steveredshaw check the view filters above the message list - maybe it is set up to show messages that are marked as trash. Alternatively you can right click the trash view under All Messages and empty trash, this will delete the messages from the server for good.
steveredshaw
Filters set to
I regularly clear my Trash folder, so that surely would delete those message entirely. All these messages are now in my Inbox and marked as Unread!
What could have caused Vivialdi to need to re-build?
@steveredshaw not sure why it decided to rebuild the database. What you can try now is to right click the inbox folder and select "rerun filter for folder". This will double check whether the messages you see in the folder are actually the ones that should be shown there...
yojimbo274064400
For the affected account:
was it setup to use IMAP or POP3?
who provides the email service?
If available, sign into the affected account via webmail and review state, i.e. do the emails that have reappeared in Vivaldi appear in webmail?
