Where do I write feedback?

Vivaldi us to be able to pause a video playing in PIP (Mini Player) by clicking space bar. With the new updates it just highlights the x and close the player.

This change is dumb. Seriously Vivaldi is my Main browser but with things like this watching videos or movies will have to use another browser just for that. Example another browser allows to change the volume with up down seek left right and space to play pause even in PIP. Now the PIP was just made worse.