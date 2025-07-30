Feature Request: Enhanced Notes Export Functionality (Single Markdown File)

Problem Statement:

While Vivaldi Notes can currently export all notes to a single HTML file, and individual notes to .txt or .md files, users may require additional consolidated formats for easier portability, version control, or integration with other specific note-taking applications.

Proposed Solution:

Enhanced Notes Export Functionality:

Add an option to export all notes into a single Markdown (.md) file. This file should ideally:

Separate individual notes by clear Markdown headings (e.g., ## Note Title).

Represent note folders hierarchically within the Markdown structure (e.g., using nested headings or a clear indentation scheme).

The current export to a single HTML file and individual .txt or .md files should remain as options.

(Optional but desirable): Consider adding export to other consolidated formats like JSON or XML for programmatic import into other applications.

User Benefits:

Better Data Portability and Flexibility: Offering a single-file Markdown export alongside HTML significantly enhances backup capabilities, migration options, and integration with a wider range of note-taking or personal information management (PIM) applications. Markdown is a widely adopted format for plain-text notes, making it highly versatile.

Improved Workflow: Users can easily transfer their entire note collection to other editors, version control systems (like Git), or simply view them in a universally compatible plain-text format.

True "Power User" Experience: Provides the flexibility and control that Vivaldi users value, catering to diverse workflows where browser-integrated tools need to behave more like standalone applications.