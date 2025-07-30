Feature Request: Visually Standalone Applications/Windows & Improved Mobile Experience for Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Notes

Problem Statement:

Vivaldi's integrated Mail, Calendar, and Notes features are powerful and unique. However, their current deep integration within the main browser window presents usability challenges:

Limited Mobile Usability: On mobile devices, the notes panel is often too small for comfortable viewing, editing, or managing complex notes. Similarly, using Mail and Calendar within the mobile browser can feel constrained compared to dedicated applications.

Lack of Desktop Independence: On desktop, while accessible via panels or tabs, these features are still tethered to the main browser window. Users may prefer to work with their mail, calendar, or notes in a separate, dedicated window that can be independently minimized, maximized, or placed on a different monitor without affecting the main browser.

Proposed Solutions:

Standalone Applications/Windows for Desktop (Mail, Calendar, Notes):

Option 1 (Preferred - Full Separate Apps): Develop Vivaldi Mail, Vivaldi Calendar, and Vivaldi Notes as entirely separate, lightweight desktop applications (similar to how Firefox used to have Firefox and Thunderbird). These apps would have their own icons, run independently of the main Vivaldi browser process, and offer a focused user experience for each respective feature. They would still sync with the main Vivaldi browser if desired.

Option 2 (Alternative - Standalone Windows with Own Icons): If full separate applications are not feasible, enable the Mail, Calendar, and Notes interfaces to be opened in standalone, independent windows. These windows should:

Have their own taskbar/dock icons (similar to a PWA or the "Application Mode" of other browsers).

Be fully resizable, minimize/maximize independently, and not close when the main Vivaldi browser window is closed (unless explicitly configured to do so).

Retain all functionality available within the current integrated panels/tabs.

Improved Mobile Experience (Notes, Mail, Calendar):

Dedicated "App" Mode/Launcher for Mobile: On mobile, provide an option to launch Notes, Mail, and Calendar from the device's app drawer as a full-screen, dedicated interface that is not constrained by the browser's panel or tab view. This would offer a more native and comfortable experience for these productivity tools on smaller screens. This could be similar to how some web apps can be "added to home screen" and launch in a dedicated full-screen mode.

User Benefits:

Improved Workflow and Multitasking: Allows users to manage emails, schedule events, and take notes in dedicated environments without distracting from or being constrained by their web Browse activities.

Enhanced Mobile Usability: Addresses the current pain point of small, cramped interfaces for notes on mobile, making these features genuinely useful on smaller screens.

True "Power User" Experience: Provides the flexibility and control that Vivaldi users value, catering to diverse workflows where browser-integrated tools need to behave more like standalone applications.