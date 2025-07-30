-
I've spent a few hours searching and trying things and can't seem to find a way to publish posts that are visible only to users regardless of their role
(private/non-public) without resorting to password protecting each post. What am I missing?
@aloney Strange ... when I Edit one of my posts I see a Status in the right sidebar with the options Public, Private and password protected. If for some reason you didn't have that, you could still set the publication date sometime in the future or leave it as an unpublished draft.
@sgunhouse said in non-public blog posts?:
options Public, Private and password protected
Yes, these are the options that I've found and played with.
Public is of course not what I want.
Private is only visible to the top two roles (Admin & Editor)
Password works, but of course requires a password.