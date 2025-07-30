-
Feature Request: Enhanced Tiling Controls for Vivaldi
Problem Statement:
Currently, the primary controls for tab tiling (e.g., Tile Vertically, Tile Horizontally, Tile Grid) are located in a single button on the Vivaldi status bar. While functional, this placement limits customization and accessibility for users who frequently use tab tiling and prefer more direct access to these actions.
Proposed Solution:
Dedicated "Tile" Menu with Submenus:
Introduce a new, optional menu item, perhaps named "Tile" or "Window Arrangement," that can be placed in the main menu bar, context menus, or other customizable menu areas.
This "Tile" menu should contain submenus or direct actions for all tiling options, similar to what's available via the status bar button. Examples include:
Tile Vertically
Tile Horizontally
Tile Grid
Untile/Single Tab
(Potentially other tiling-related actions if they exist or are added in the future)
This would provide a more traditional and discoverable way to access tiling functions, independent of the status bar.
Individual Tiling Buttons for Icon Bars:
Make individual tiling actions (e.g., "Tile Vertically," "Tile Horizontally," "Tile Grid," "Untile") available as separate buttons that can be dragged and dropped onto various customizable icon bars (e.g., Address Bar, Status Bar, Panel Toolbar, etc.).
This would allow users to create highly personalized layouts, placing their most frequently used tiling commands exactly where they want them for quick access, without needing to open a submenu or rely solely on the status bar.
User Benefits:
Improved Accessibility: Users who prefer not to rely on the status bar or who benefit from larger, more prominent buttons can place tiling controls where they are most convenient.
Enhanced Customization: Aligns with Vivaldi's core philosophy of deep customization, allowing users to tailor their Browse environment to their specific workflow.
Increased Efficiency: Direct buttons for common tiling actions could save clicks and reduce the need to navigate through menus, speeding up multitasking workflows.
Better Discoverability: A dedicated menu could make tiling features more obvious to new users or those who haven't explored the status bar button in detail.
This enhancement would significantly improve the user experience for anyone who regularly utilizes Vivaldi's powerful tab tiling features.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@peefy said in Tiles Feature Request: Enhanced Tiling Controls for Vivaldi:
This "Tile" menu should contain submenus or direct actions for all tiling options, similar to what's available via the status bar button.
Easily done from Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation. I suggest adding the Tile Submenu to the Tab Context menu. To tile more than two tabs (Active + Recently Visited), select the tabs first.
Buttons can be created that use Command Chains. See Settings, Quick Commands, Command Chains.
-
@Pesala Thank you for this quick fix!
But still it would be a good idea to add this to standard vivaldi menu, as other users would also find it more easy to find and use.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@peefy Unlikely to happen since it is already possible via the various customisation options.
Shortcuts are best if you frequently use tab tiling. Assign easy to remember shortcuts to replace the illogical defaults.