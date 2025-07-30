Feature Request: Enhanced Tiling Controls for Vivaldi

Problem Statement:

Currently, the primary controls for tab tiling (e.g., Tile Vertically, Tile Horizontally, Tile Grid) are located in a single button on the Vivaldi status bar. While functional, this placement limits customization and accessibility for users who frequently use tab tiling and prefer more direct access to these actions.

Proposed Solution:

Dedicated "Tile" Menu with Submenus:

Introduce a new, optional menu item, perhaps named "Tile" or "Window Arrangement," that can be placed in the main menu bar, context menus, or other customizable menu areas.

This "Tile" menu should contain submenus or direct actions for all tiling options, similar to what's available via the status bar button. Examples include:

Tile Vertically

Tile Horizontally

Tile Grid

Untile/Single Tab

(Potentially other tiling-related actions if they exist or are added in the future)

This would provide a more traditional and discoverable way to access tiling functions, independent of the status bar.

Individual Tiling Buttons for Icon Bars:

Make individual tiling actions (e.g., "Tile Vertically," "Tile Horizontally," "Tile Grid," "Untile") available as separate buttons that can be dragged and dropped onto various customizable icon bars (e.g., Address Bar, Status Bar, Panel Toolbar, etc.).

This would allow users to create highly personalized layouts, placing their most frequently used tiling commands exactly where they want them for quick access, without needing to open a submenu or rely solely on the status bar.

User Benefits:

Improved Accessibility: Users who prefer not to rely on the status bar or who benefit from larger, more prominent buttons can place tiling controls where they are most convenient.

Enhanced Customization: Aligns with Vivaldi's core philosophy of deep customization, allowing users to tailor their Browse environment to their specific workflow.

Increased Efficiency: Direct buttons for common tiling actions could save clicks and reduce the need to navigate through menus, speeding up multitasking workflows.

Better Discoverability: A dedicated menu could make tiling features more obvious to new users or those who haven't explored the status bar button in detail.

This enhancement would significantly improve the user experience for anyone who regularly utilizes Vivaldi's powerful tab tiling features.