Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I can't print my vivaldi calendar.
@Karrell5 I think is not yet implemented.
You can probably use the screen capture as workaround and print that one
Vivaldi Stable+Snap | Patience Is The Key To Get The Vivaldi Spree | Unsupported Extensions | Github | windows 11 | Manjaro KDE | Q4OS Trinity | Android 13
@Hadden89 Thanks - I will just have to figure out screen capture, lol.
@Karrell5 https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/
@Hadden89 Thanks, that worked!